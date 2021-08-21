Terp great Taylor Cummings closing in on 2021 Athletes Unlimited lacrosse individual title

Former Maryland star Taylor Cummings is introduced on opening day of the inaugural season of Athletes Unlimited lacrosse.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – There’s a reason they call her the GOAT of women’s lacrosse.

Former Maryland star Taylor Cummings, who is the only person to ever win three Tewaaraton awards, is closing in on winning the individual title in the inaugural season of Athletes Unlimited lacrosse.

The league crowns an individual champion, not a team one. Heading into Sunday, the final day of the season, Cummings stands at the top of the league’s leaderboard of 58 players with 1,860 points.

In 14 games, Cummings has won nine, scoring 27 goals and adding 10 assists. Cummings has also posted 31 ground balls, caused 17 turnovers and won a league best 75 draw controls.

The league will crown its champion once all of the season’s games have been played, and that champion is likely to be Cummings.