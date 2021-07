Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves after defeating Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — At the end of the month, 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will be coming to D.C. to compete in the Citi Open, a tune up tournament for the U.S. Open.

This will be Nadal’s first tournament appearance since the French Open, where he lost in the semifinals to Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard decided not to compete in Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics so he could recover from the long clay court season.

The Citi Open begins on July 31 and will conclude on August 8.