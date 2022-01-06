“Taylor is going to be here”: Scott Turner talks QB situation, says Heinicke will be in mix next year

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 31: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team looks on in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team has one more game left on the season, on the road taking on the New York Giants.

After Sunday, it’s going to be another long offseason for the team, their 23rd year in the last 29 where they have missed the playoffs.

It sounds like a repeated message, but Washington will once again go into the offseason looking for a quarterback. Taylor Heinicke started the entire year after Ryan Fitzpatrick left Week 1 with a hip injury (and never returned), but the ODU product had an up and down season, leaving people to wonder what the team will do next to fill the needs at that spot.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke to the media about his evaluation on Heinicke and the quarterback position moving forward.

“I think Taylor is definitely going to be a factor,” said Turner. “I think there have been games where it’s been good and then there have been games that haven’t been as good. If we do bring a guy in, if that happens, Taylor is going to be here.”

In 15 games this season, Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards, 20 passing TDs and 15 interceptions. All to go along with a 65.5 completion percentage. But through all the positives and negatives, Turner knows what he can get out of his young QB. The question is, is it enough?

“I know what his make up is, and I know he’s going to be ready to compete, and he isn’t going to give anybody anything. So, we are going to evaluate everything after this game. We are going to try to get as good as we can at every position, but especially at that position.”