Taylor Heinicke talks fixing mistakes from Sunday’s loss to Buffalo

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Sunday’s 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a game to forget for the Washington Football Team, not just for the defense, but for quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke completed less than 50% of his passes, while throwing two interceptions. However, it was the young QB’s fourth career start and first on the road.

There’s still a lot to learn for Heinicke, but he knows he has to get better moving forward, and that starts with reflecting back to Sunday’s loss to Buffalo.

“Just sticking to the game plan, sticking to what we practiced throughout the week,” said Heinicke. “If it’s a third and 17 like it was late in the game and you’re down a lot of points, you don’t have to make a big play. Again, that’s something that we learned on film yesterday. Something we worked on today at practice and something to keep improving.”

Washington is on the road once again this week, taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1pm.