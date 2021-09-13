Taylor Heinicke says he was confident coming in for Fitzpatrick, Rivera says Heinicke will start on Thursday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – There has only been one game, but the Washington Football Team will already be starting a second quarterback in week two.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that quarterback Ryan Fitpatrick will be placed on the IR with a right hip injury. It’s reported that he’s expected to miss six-to-eight weeks.

Taylor Heinicke, who dazzled in a playoff loss to last season’s eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, will be the 32nd starting quarterback since Washington won a Super Bowl in 1992. Kyle Allen will be the team’s backup quarterback.

“We’ve got supreme confidence in him as well,” Washington tight end Logan Thomas said. “Taylor is a baller man, we know we got. He’s gotten a spring and a summer to practice so he’s a little bit more comfortable. He understands the flow of the offense. He knows what we’re supposed to do, but obviously he’s got his own little flavor to it.”

Fitzpatrick was hit hard during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. In relief of Fitzpatrick, Heinicke passed for 122 yards and threw a touchdown pass. The stadium even broke into a Heinicke chant.

Heinicke said Sunday that he was comfortable coming in for Fitzpatrick.

“It felt good. I feel like we do a great job throughout the week of preparing each other, whether it’s Fitz, Kyle Allen or myself,” Heinicke said. “[Quarterbacks] coach [Ken] Zampese, [offensive coordinator] coach Scott [Turner,] they do a great job of preparing us, so whether it’s me or Kyle or anyone that went in. We’re all pretty confident in that.”