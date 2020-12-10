Taulia Tagovailoa unfazed by restrictions brought by pandemic, continues with same approach that has brought success

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With a win in their final home game, the Maryland football team can finished with a record above .500 winning percentage; for the first time since 2014, when the Terrapins finished with a 7-6 record.

Maryland will play Rutgers on December 12th, for a noon kickoff; for a shot at finishing their season with a 3-2 record. That record does not happen, unless you factor in sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, into the Terps’ performance.

In his last three games, Taulia threw 917 yards; the most since 2010 when Danny O’Brien threw 975 yards against Virginia (11/13), Florida State (11/20), and NC State (11/27). He also had the fifth most passing yards among all Power Five quarterbacks with 676 yards over a two-week span when Maryland beat Minnesota (10/30) and Penn State (11/7), only trailing Florida’s Kyle Trask (819), Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei (781), Miami’s D’Eriq King (752) and UNC’s Sam Howell (678).

“He’s not one of those guys that when you’re not working, or games are canceled – he’s taking a day off.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley, “I mean the guy lives up in the Gossett team house, he is always there. He is always watching film, he is always taking notes, he’s starting to show the leadership you want to see, and he’s done it the right way.”

Locksley mentions how the “right way” has helped Taulia garner the respect of his peers, and seniors around him; as they prepared for this season. The same season, that has been plagued with cancellations, and restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the Terrapins prepare to go to battle with their young gunslinger; against a blue-collar Rutgers team who have played seven games straight in this season.

“It’s a big game, because it’s the next game.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley, “We shared with them the importance of being able to send our seniors out, hopefully on the right side of the ledger; which we haven’t done around here in a while. Undefeated season, here at home, at the Shell. A chance to finish the regular season with a winning record; these are all things that come into play. But the most important piece of it is, it’s a big game because it’s our next game, and it’s against a formidable opponent. An opponent that I promise will come in here, and play hard.”

According to the game notes from Maryland athletics, the team will honor seven seniors during Saturday’s game; running back Jake Funk, defensive lineman Cherokee Glasgow, offensive lineman Johnny Jordan, safety Antwaine Richardson, kicker Tyler Rockhill, tight end Zach Roski, and linebacker Shaq Smith.

“We know we have to send the seniors out, the right way.” said sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, “They meant a lot to this team, they’re all great leaders, and you know – that’s who it starts with, the older guys; they lead us. Like guys on our side, like Johnny Jordan, Marcus, J. Funk just to name a few; they make a big impact to our offense, and just our team the way they lead that practice, and how they carry themselves off the field.”