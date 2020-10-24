Taulia Tagovailoa confirmed as the starting quarterback for the Maryland Terrapins against Northwestern

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Taulia Tagovailoa will start at quarterback for Maryland beginning Saturday with the Terrapins’ season opener against Northwestern, confirmed by a team spokesman. Taulia is a sophomore who transferred from Alabama this offseason, and won the job over redshirt freshman Lance Legendre.

Back in May, Taulia announced through Twitter, that he would join the Maryland Terrapins, after playing in five games for the Crimson Tide, completing 9-of-12 passes for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Head Coach Mike Locksley said he had met with both quarterbacks after their final scrimmage, with news about who would be the starting quarterback. This information has just been made public recently, but the team has known who would be under center against Northwestern.

“I can tell you that the depth we’ve created with both of those guys and their abilities, I’m not going to hesitate to create advantages for us, based off what they both can do.”, said Head Coach Locksley.

Coach Locksley did emphasize that the game of football is a “production-based business” but does not anticipate to allow the starting quarterback position to become a weekly competition.

“I don’t foresee us putting short leashes or all the different things that come up when you name a quarterback or when you present a starter at the quarterback position, I want them to have every confidence knowing that as a coaching staff and as a team, we have confidence in them.” said Locksley.