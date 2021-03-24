Tariq Castro-Fields has another chance to leave his mark

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – It is pretty hard to find a silver lining when COVID-19 forced all sorts of changes across college sports.

All of your college athletes picked up an extra year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA COVID-19 waiver. That gave some seniors another chance to impress pro scouts – like Penn State senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

Castro-Fields missed most of the 2020 season with an undisclosed injury. He will suit up for his fifth season of playing time in 2021.

