Tanya Snyder named Co-CEO of Washington Football Team

Joins her husband, Dan Snyder, as an executive leader for the franchise

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Tanya Snyder has been named as Co-CEO of the Washington Football Team, according to a press release from the organization on Tuesday morning.

“Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the last 18 months as her involvement has deepened,” said owner and co-CEO Dan Snyder, in a press release. “Publicly, many know Tanya for her incredible and impactful work in breast cancer awareness and her leadership of our charitable foundation. But behind the scenes, she has had a profound impact on the direction of the Washington Football Team. She was instrumental in our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience – including the entertainment team.”

Tanya’s role marks her status as one of the few female CEOs in the National Football League, serving as proof of the franchise’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in the sport, the team said.

Since 2000, Tanya Snyder has led the Washington Football Charitable Foundation, giving back more than $29M to the DMV community, and currently providing support and services to more than 178,000 individuals (mostly children) annually, focusing on supporting education, children’s health and wellness and preparing youth for their future. She also founded the “Women of Washington” (WOW) fan club in 2011, one of the largest and most active women’s organizations in the NFL.

“This team is our family’s legacy,” said owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder. “We are at a pivotal point in the history of this team as we work to become the gold standard of NFL franchises. The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it’s important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do. In my new role, I’ll be positioned to ensure the core values that are central to our philanthropy permeate the entire organization and bring us closer to realizing our goals.”

Outside of her work for the Foundation, Tanya is active in breast cancer awareness and research initiatives. An early participant in the Breast Cancer Awareness Month movement, Tanya Snyder, a breast cancer survivor herself, helped introduce the THINK-PINK® campaign to the NFL 22 years ago.

“Tanya has always been my closest confidant and most important advisor, but her role has outgrown such informal titles,” added Dan. “The perspective she brings to this organization is invaluable and I am incredibly proud to recognize it with a fitting title: CEO.”