Take a look inside Penn State’s signing day “War Room”

It mimics the NFL draft – sound effects and all.

Penn State football puts together an elaborate setup each early signing day. We got a look at the team’s “War Room” Wednesday morning as a new group of recruits signed to play football for the Nittany Lions.

The room included an NFL draft style recruit board lined with decals including the names and faces of signees in the order they signed. Each signee was announced like a draft pick at a podium and hopped on a video chat with coach James Franklin.

You had all the bells and whistles as coach Franklin gave a similar message to each recruit including storylines of congratulations, the hard work is coming and the importance of players earning a college degree.

Wednesday marked the “early signing period” for high school football players. Players can sign from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 20. If a player does not sign in the early period, he can sign again starting on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The “early signing day” was first established in 2017.