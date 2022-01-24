“Sweet, cuddly mayhem;” Hershey Bears set new world record in ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ game

HERSHEY, Pa. (WDVM) – The Hershey Bears, the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, hosted it’s annual “Teddy Bear Toss” game on Saturday in which the team’s fans broke their own world record, throwing 52,341 stuffed animals onto the ice.

Photo courtesy of Hershey Bears

The Bears haven’t hosted the event, which raises money for local charities with every fluffy animal that is tossed onto the ice, since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That year they set the previous record at 45,650.

Bears’ forward Axel Jonsson-Fjällby opened up the scoring in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Hartford Wolf Pack that gave the signal to fans to let the bears fly. The voice of the Hershey Bears, Zack Fisch, described the event as “sweet, cuddly mayhem.”

You can listen to the call here.

The Bears also received a generous donation from fan, Jeff Sweigart, who said that if the record was broken, he would donate $50,000. That money will go the Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State.

After a 30 minute delay of game to celebrate and collect the stuffed animals on the ice, Bears fans would be celebrating and throwing a different item onto the ice later in the game as Jonsson-Fjällby netted two more goals for a hat-trick in the Bears’ 5-0 shutout win over Hartford.