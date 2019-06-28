Suns drop sixth game in a row, lose to Shorebirds 3-1 in extra innings

HAGERSTOWN, Md.
The Hagerstown Suns drop their sixth game in a row, after losing to the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-1.
Shorebirds put up two runs in the top of the tenth inning, sealing the deal against the home team.
by: Allif KarimPosted: / Updated:
HAGERSTOWN, Md.
The Hagerstown Suns drop their sixth game in a row, after losing to the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-1.
Shorebirds put up two runs in the top of the tenth inning, sealing the deal against the home team.
LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App