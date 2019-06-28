Suns drop sixth game in a row, lose to Shorebirds 3-1 in extra innings

HAGERSTOWN, Md.

The Hagerstown Suns drop their sixth game in a row, after losing to the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-1.

Shorebirds put up two runs in the top of the tenth inning, sealing the deal against the home team.

