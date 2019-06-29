Suns drop second game in series against Shorebirds

HAGERSTOWN, Md.
The Hagerstown Suns drop their second game in their series against the Delmarva Shorebirds, losing 5-3.
This loss makes it seven in a row for the Suns.
by: Allif KarimPosted: / Updated:
HAGERSTOWN, Md.
The Hagerstown Suns drop their second game in their series against the Delmarva Shorebirds, losing 5-3.
This loss makes it seven in a row for the Suns.
LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App