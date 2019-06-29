Suns drop second game in series against Shorebirds

HAGERSTOWN, Md.

The Hagerstown Suns drop their second game in their series against the Delmarva Shorebirds, losing 5-3.

This loss makes it seven in a row for the Suns.

