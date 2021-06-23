Summer baseball is back in Western Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – You may, or may not know the song “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. There’s a specific bar in that song, that goes “..Time to sit back, and unwind..”. If not, that’s okay; this is a vague way of explaining that summer legion baseball is back in Western Maryland, giving the community a chance to sit back and unwind.

The COVID-19 pandemic took that joy away from local communities all across the country, but with restrictions lifting; fans can go back to filling ballparks.

“I think one of the best things about legion baseball is just the tradition it has.” said Matt Myers, manager for Frederick Post 11 legion baseball. “Its sort of a summer family, and when we didn’t have that last year, we sort of lost that. And that was the hardest pill to swallow, was losing that summer family.”

Both Matt Myers, and Mark Allen; manager for the Funkstown Skunks senior legion baseball team, tell WDVM Sports they were able to string together a few games in the early Fall period, but nothing on a sanctioned level.

And because of the high school spring sports playoffs; legion baseball has to dive right into league play, but that’s just a minor complaint, compared to the joy of getting to experience summer baseball again.

“We played last Sunday, and we had – I don’t know, there was probably 200 people over there.” said Mark Allen, Funkstown Post 211 legion baseball manager, when talking about the hype behind summer baseball. “I mean it was exciting, it was good for everybody to get out, and then enjoy it. I mean I’ve been around baseball my whole life, we gotta have summer baseball.”

The Funkstown Skunks Post 211 senior legion baseball team will kick off their home schedule on Thursday, June 24th, at 5:30pm. Frederick Post 11 will begin their home schedule at Thomas Johnson high school on Thursday, against Woodsboro, at 5:30pm.