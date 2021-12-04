Stone Bridge wins tight one over Highland Springs, advances to state title game

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Stone Bridge football’s defense of its state title will continue.

The Bulldogs (14-0) edged out Highland Springs (10-4) on Saturday, 28-26, in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinal game.

In the first quarter, Stone Bridge struck first, when Jacob Thomas threw a no look touchdown pass to Colton Hinton. The game was tied 14-14 at the half, and the Bulldogs scored first once again in the third quarter, when Thomas threw another touchdown pass, caught by Colin Hart.

The Springers were called for a controversial unsportsmanlike conduct call that led to a missed extra point and were called for two penalties that backed them up on an eventual two point conversion attempt that missed. Those two points missed out by the Springers, turned out to be the difference needed to help Stone Bridge hang on.

Stone Bridge, will face Maury in the Class 5 state championship game next week at Old Dominion University. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30pm.