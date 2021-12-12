Stone Bridge football wins back-to-back state titles, defeats Maury on last second Hail Mary

NORFOLK, Va (WDVM) — For the second season in a row, Stone Bridge’s football season came down to the last play of the game.

In the spring, Stone Bridge won the Class 5 State Final over Highland Springs on a game-winning touchdown in overtime, this year, the Bulldogs pulled off the same feat, but in regulation.

With a minute left in the game, Stone Bridge found themselves tied with Maury at 21. The Bulldogs started their drive at their own 10, and looked as if they were going to run the clock out, but after two big passing plays from Jacob Thomas, Stone Bridge had one more chance.

The Bulldogs had the ball at the 37-yard line with five seconds remaining, meaning it was Hail Mary time. Jacob Thomas took the snap, rolled to his left, and threw all the way across the field to Ezekiel Wimbush. The junior made the catch and ran into the end zone for the walk off touchdown.

“I just made sure that I gave him a chance,” said senior quarterback Jacob Thomas. “He’s a jump ball receiver, he will go up and get it. Coach said just give him a chance, and that’s what I did with it, and he scored.”

“I knew I had to make a play and send these guys off right,” said junior Ezekiel Wimbush.

“It was an unbelievable game, I don’t know what to say,” said head coach Mickey Thompson. “I thought we were in goo shape, and in a good situation to come back. These guys didn’t lose heart and just kept battling.”

Saturday’s win over Maury gives Stone Bridge their second straight Class 5 title, and their third in school history.