VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison girls’ basketball finds themselves in familiar territory.

For the last three years, the Warhawks have been the standard in Class 6. This season, Madison has only two losses, and both are to private schools (Paul VI and Georgetown Visitation).

In 2020, they were co-state champions due to COVID-19 canceling the state final. In 2021, they won their second straight on their home court over Osbourn Park.

This year, things are a little back to normal, as the state finals will take place back down in Richmond at the Seigel Center. Once again, Madison will have to defeat Osbourn Park, a team they defeated by 18 in the regular season.

“We’re super excited,” said head coach Kirsten Stone. “The girls have no idea what it’s like. Each year has been different, and so I don’t think they know what to expect.”

Even though the Warhawks have already defeated Osbourn Park this season, this time, it’s a bigger stage, with a lot more on the line. However, Madison is so calm in these situations, and for them, the mentality stays the same.

“It’s really just focusing on that next game, and of course, at this point, the next game is the last game,” said senior guard Grace Arnolie. “To be able to play this game at VCU, with fans and friends and family, and to be able to just really get there to that final game that we always talked about. It feels really good and I’m really excited.”

Tip off for the VHSL Class 6 girls state final is scheduled for 12:30pm on Friday.