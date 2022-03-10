ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM) — The Hayfield Hawks have been close in years past.

In 2020, they fell to Lake Braddock in the 6C Region tournament. In 2021, they fell to the state champs Centreville in the state semifinals.

This year, the Hawks came in strong, and it has shown, as they are 31-0 on the season and have defeated their last six opponents by an average of 25 points.

Hayfield has been to a state championship in basketball before, however, they have never come out on the winning end. If all goes well in Richmond on Friday, the Hawks can secure the first boys’ basketball state title in school history.

“The fact that we have the opportunity to really come out here and win a championship game for us and for the community and for the school, and then all the alumni that use to play basketball for Hayfield, it’s an amazing feeling,” said head coach Carlos Poindexter.

This has been a goal for Hayfield since the end of last season. A lot of the starting players could have left and gone elsewhere, but they decided to come back and play together, and become a part of history for their school.

“We’ve been pretty much talking about it since summer time and the beginning of the year,” said senior point guard Braylon Wheeler. ” So, just to be here is kind of surreal, but we are ready to really go out there and play.”

Tip off for the VHSL Class 6 boys state final is scheduled for 2:30pm in Richmond at the Seigel Center.