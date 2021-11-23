St. John’s caps off perfect season with WCAC title

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) – Behind the strength of their defense, and a strong first half performance that helped them build a 30-14 win, the St. John’s Cadets win the 2021 WCAC Capital Conference Championship over the Good Counsel Falcons, capping off their season going unbeaten, 11-0. This is their first title since 2017.

“It goes to all the kids out here today, even Good Counsel.” said Head Coach Pat Ward, “Going through a pandemic, no one has ever done that before. All these kids getting here and playing their hearts out, I mean its – to me its a blessing for us to be out here and play after we’ve been through the last year and a half.”

“I knew going in we had something special with this team, and that we could accomplish a lot.” said senior quarterback Wyatt Hagan, “Just up to us to put it together.”

“This group was very special.” said wide receiver DJ Linkins, “I think personally, the legacy of everyone that went to St. John’s, like all the other classes, especially Cliff Patterson. People like that drove us like this. Special thanks to Cliff, I felt like his spirit was out here with us today, and helped us get this win. So people like that, they drove us. They had the torch, and they just kept handing it off, class after class. And next up was our class, and I promise you I was going to get the torch off the line.”

Hagan threw for nearly 200 yards, and four touchdowns in the first half, including two to wide receiver DJ Linkins.

“I mean you put two players, three players on me, it doesn’t matter. I put the work in so you’re not going to stop me.” said Linkins.

“We had a great week of practice, boys just did what they had to do. They did their job and they made it too easy for me, I couldn’t miss them.” said Hagan.