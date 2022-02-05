St. James Invitational Day 3 Highlights & Scores

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Final day of the St. James Invitational! Four games total on the day, but two games deciding who takes third and who takes first.

Southern California Academy (CA) vs. National Christian Academy (MD)

Southern California Academy overcame a 10 point deficit to win the Saint James Invitational, with a 50-47 win over National Christian Academy.

St. Maria Goretti (MD) vs. Combine Academy (NC)

After a tough loss to Southern California in last night’s semis, the Goretti boys were not going to let this one slip away. After a tight first quarter, Goretti began pulling away from Combine Academy, and eventually won 72-60 to take 3rd place in the tournament.

More Scores from Day 3:

Trinity Collegiate (SC) 82, Scotland Campus (PA) 74

Scotland Prep (PA) 96, Saint James (MD) 67