CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – In the first game of their season, the Spring Mills Cardinals take their game against the Washington Patriots, beating them 55-46.

Senior quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson finished the game with 10 for 15 passing for 322 yards, and five passing touchdowns. He also had 12 carries on top of that with 262 rushing yards, and two touchdowns.