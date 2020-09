MARTINSBURG, W. Va.

The Spring Mills boys soccer team had a home game Thursday night against Washington.

The Cardinals held a 1-0 lead going into the 2nd half until Konnor Hawthorne found the back of the net in the first minute of play to make it a tied game at 1-1.

The two teams would stay tied with about 10 minutes left to play when Spring Mills’ Dominic Weber scored the game winning goal.

FINAL: Spring Mills 2, Washington 1