Spring Mills football ready to keep on rolling as they prepare for Jefferson

MARTINSBURG, Wv (WDVM) — Spring Mills looks to put up another strong performance against Jefferson on Friday.

The Cardinals have been averaging an incredible 55 points per game in their first two games, most of which is coming from the production of senior quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson. But the team looks to clean up some of the penalties and smaller things as they prepare for the Cougars.

“We are working on our execution,” said Padmore-Johnson. “We are making sure we get down on the ball and try to cancel out the penalties.”

“We are really trying to develop a culture where every week these kids come and grind and approach every week the same,” head coach Josh Sims said.