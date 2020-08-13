Spring Mills’ football head coach Josh Sims focused on building men out of boys, with season looming ahead

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – For the upcoming high school football season in West Virginia, Spring Mills high school will be lead by a new head coach.

Josh Sims will serve as the Cardinal’s head coach, after a coaching stint with Morgantown High since 2016, helping them to their first playoff game in five years.

For the Cardinals, Sims will focus on his players off the field, not just on the field; saying, “Our first priority as a program will be to teach these kids to be good people and also to be good students and that comes first.”