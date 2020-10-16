Montgomery Co. Sports Hall of Fame 2020 inductee: Jeri Ingram

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – With so many impressive schools, athletes and coaches, Montgomery County has its fair share of sports success stories. This year, the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame is inducting its second class. Over the next week, leading up to the virtual induction ceremony on Sunday, October 18, we’ll introduce you to each of the six inductees.

Today’s inductee is Montgomery County high school tennis state record holder and retired professional tennis player Jeri Ingram

Coached by Arthur Ashe and inspired by Althea Gibson, Jeri Ingram – a star in her own right – calls Montgomery County home.

“My tennis career really started here,” Ingram said standing on a high school tennis court where she provides lessons in Montgomery County. “It was here where I began to win.”

Ingram made headlines during her time at Springbrook high school in the late 1980s. She finished her career with a perfect 106-0 record that still stands today.

Following high school stardom, Ingram went undefeated again her freshman year at the University of Maryland. After winning an ACC championship as an undefeated freshman, Ingram went pro. Ingram enjoyed a successful professional career in which she played all over the world and in every grand slam tournament.



“I knew that I was working hard and that I was getting great results,” Ingram said. “But I just didn’t know that it would take me to the place where now it’s my career.”

Ingram enjoyed her stardom as a player, but she says what she’s doing now as a coach, is just as meaningful to her.

“The first player that I ever worked with that received a scholarship,” Ingram said. “I always told everyone that that was my biggest accomplishment and now that I continue the work they just keep exceeding my expectations.”

Ingram co-founded Metropolitan Tennis and Education Group (MTEG) in 2015. MTEG is an organization that helps kids from diverse backgrounds improve as tennis players, students and people. Since its inception, Ingram has helped seven students earn college scholarships.



“It definitely is why I get up in the morning,” Ingram said. “To assist the youth with the pipeline that will help them get maybe a tennis and an education scholarship to college. That to me is the ultimate goal.”

Set to receive another honor, her induction into the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame Sunday night, Ingram says her impact in the area is far from over.

“I probably wouldn’t enjoy any other job – and I don’t see it as a job,” Ingram said. “More than this one.”

The induction ceremony will be held virtually on Sunday, October 18, at 7 p.m. They will run an online auction from Tuesday to Sunday, supporting the goal of building a better community through sports. You can find more info on the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame website.

