SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – High school football is back in Maryland and Boonsboro started its season with a dominating 31-0 win.

The Warriors jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead after a rainy first half and closed the game out with two more touchdowns after the break.

Boonsboro is scheduled to host Clear Spring next Friday, November 6, while Smithsburg is scheduled to visit South Hagerstown.