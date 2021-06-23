Spirit’s O’Hara and Sonnett chosen to compete in Tokyo Olympics for USWNT

United States defender Kelley O’Hara is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Two members of the Washington Spirit will be representing the team and the country in Tokyo next month.

The United States women’s national soccer team announced its squad for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo and two members of the Spirit’s backline – Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett – are on it.

It will be the third Olympics trip for O’Hara and the first for Sonnett.

The USWNT will play its first in the Olympics July 21 at 4:30 a.m. EST. They will face Sweden, the team that eliminated them in the knockout stage in 2016.