WALDORF, Md.

The Southern Maryland BlueCrabs debut the new Automated Balls and Strikes system, as part of a trial period for Major League Baseball in the Atlantic League.

With this new system, umpires will now receive calls for a ball or a strike through an ear piece that will be ruled as the final call.

Sports reporter Allif Karim had a chance to check out the new system, and see what this means for the game moving forward.