The 16 Little League Regional Champions ring the infield of Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa.,Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WDVM) — The Southeast Regional Champs drop their game against the West Region Champs 12-9; being outscored 4-1 in the final three innings.

They still have a chance for a shot at the Little League U.S. Final, they will have to beat the Southwest region champs tomorrow at 7 P.M.