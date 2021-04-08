South Lakes football makes playoffs despite being out two weeks due to COVID-19

RESTON, Va (WDVM) — It’s been a tough few weeks for the South Lakes football program.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the team was on pause the last two weeks of the regular season. It was uncertain if they would even be able to play the rest of the season.

The Seahawks had a 3-1 record at the time, and were forced to watch how the regional rankings would end up at the end of the year. Luckily, South Lakes’ record was better then enough teams to earn a 2-seed in the regional playoffs.

“You only worry about the things you can control,” said South Lakes head coach Jason Hescock. “This is one of those situations, you can’t control. [I’m] just really proud of our kids. Whatever protocols, procedures put in place for them, they followed them.”

South Lakes will host Chantilly on Friday in the Northern Region 6D Semifinals.