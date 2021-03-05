South Lakes blows out Yorktown 33-0

South Lakes high school football senior quarterback Marcus Miles takes warm up passes to stay fresh during a 33-0 win over Yorktown on Friday, March 5, 2021.

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) – South Lakes got back in the win column Friday night, topping Yorktown 33-0.

The Seahawks dominated from start to finish. They’ll try to make it two in a row on March 12 for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Herndon.

