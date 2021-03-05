South Lakes blows out Yorktown 33-0 Sports by: Alex Flum Posted: Mar 5, 2021 / 10:16 PM EST / Updated: Mar 5, 2021 / 10:16 PM EST South Lakes high school football senior quarterback Marcus Miles takes warm up passes to stay fresh during a 33-0 win over Yorktown on Friday, March 5, 2021. RESTON, Va. (WDVM) – South Lakes got back in the win column Friday night, topping Yorktown 33-0. The Seahawks dominated from start to finish. They’ll try to make it two in a row on March 12 for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Herndon.