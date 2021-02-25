South Hagerstown Rebels rely on young blood, ahead of new season

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – As part of the new six-game basketball season in Washington County, the South Hagerstown Rebels will try to make the best of their time; with an incredibly young roster.

“We have eleven guys on our roster, one actually played varsity minutes last year.” said Head Coach Chad Brashears. “So we have 10 new guys. Feel like a junior college team all over again, reloading.”

Having a lot of experience on the court is out of the question for the South Hagerstown Rebels, but that hasn’t shaken the drive to win a young, hungry team has. Of course, Chad Brashears realizes that this season can be an opportunity to invest in the growth of his players, for the next season.

“You know the guys talk about winning, every game. They want to go 6-0. I mean that’s obviously something that is a goal, you step on the court and start a season, you want to be undefeated.” said Chad. “But my goal is to do littler things, have games inside the games, and see if we can get better at certain aspects at the game. And I know that at that time it might not be a win for us here, but next year it can definitely help us get a win.”