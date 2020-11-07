South Hagerstown outlast the Smithsburg Leopards at home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The South Hagerstown Rebels take their game at home against the Smithsburg Leopards.
Ron Blocker scored twice for the Rebels, and Jahari McDonald scored the first touchdown for the home team.
by: Allif KarimPosted: / Updated:
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The South Hagerstown Rebels take their game at home against the Smithsburg Leopards.
Ron Blocker scored twice for the Rebels, and Jahari McDonald scored the first touchdown for the home team.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App