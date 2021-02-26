South Hagerstown girl’s basketball take care of Hancock

Hancock, Md. (WDVM) — We start the game in the middle of first quarter with Panther’s with 10 to 5 lead. However that started changing in the second quarter with South Hagerstown’s Cheyenne Price stealing the ball and run’s the ball into the post bouches off the glass to get things rolling.

Hancock trying to keep the lead with Mellow controls the ball dribble to rim and scores the easy layup. South Hagerstown’s AAlyiyah Creary wanted some the action pulls this shot from deep and nothing but net. Rebels start to pick this up with shot at the buzzer Price Hits this long three to beat the clock.

South Hagerstown end up taking the lead from Hancock 60 to 33.

