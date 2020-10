HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Following an 8-3 season back in 2019, where the South Hagerstown Rebels lost in the state semifinals to eventual 3-A state champs, Damascus; Head Coach Dave Lawrence and his guys are back on the field, to prepare for their 2020 campaign.

Their first opponent this season, will be against the North Hagerstown Hubs, in a rivalry game at North Hagerstown’s home field.