South County football wins late over Madison 29-22, moves on to state finals

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It came down to the end, but South County found a way to come out on top over Madison 29-22 to advance to the state finals.

The game started slow. No points on the board after one quarter. But after that, it was fireworks.

The Stallions were the first to strike, as QB Charlie Miska called his own number, running it in from six yards out. Late in the half, South County made it 14-0, as Miska hit Brock Spalding for the 7-yard touchdown.

Madison came out firing in the second half. After a safety, the Warhawks drove down the field and scored. Connor Barry hits John Klein in the end zone, cutting the lead to five points.

South County would respond, as Miska hit Cam Hoskins in stride for a 68-yard touchdown, bringing the lead back up to 12.

The Warhawks would answer right back, going right down the field, and capping it off with an Alex Jreige 5-yard TD.

Late in the 4th, Madison took the lead. Barry tossed the ball to Jreige, and the runningback threw it back to Barry in the end zone for the lead. After the missed two point conversion, Madison was up one.

But the returning champs never gave up. With under three minutes left in the game, they had to go 90 yards. They did just that.

Charlie Miska hit Brock Spalding on the slant route for the lead, and after a two point conversion, it was 29-22.

Madison still had a chance. Deep in Stallion territory, Connor Barry gets intercepted by Dorian Mitchell to ice the game.

“We played a really well coached team,” said South County head coach Tynan Rolander. “We had to earn it.”

“It just comes down to playmakers,” said Brock Spalding. “That’s my favorite time and I love that. We love being in those types of games.”

The Stallions look to win back-to-back state championships next weekend in the Class 6 State Final.