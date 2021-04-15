South County football looks to use experience as advantage in Friday’s regional final

LORTON, Va (WDVM) — The stage is set for Friday night, as South County hosts Robinson in the 6C Regional Finals.

The Stallions come in as the returning state champs, and are on a mission to repeat. Already beaten the Rams this year, they are the clear favorites to move on to the state semis.

For a team looking to repeat, you would think the pressure is on them, but it’s not. The Stallions are playing with a lot of confidence, and it comes from the experience from last year’s title run.

“We are use to this,” said junior runningback Trenton Johnson. “We have been here before.”

“”I think it comes down to championship DNA,” said senior quarterback Charlie Miska. “We know what it’s like, we know what it takes, the effort it takes.”

During last year’s state title run, the confidence wasn’t always there for the players. That is different this time around.

“Sometimes we didn’t really believe in stuff the coach would tell us,” said junior wide receiver Brock Spalding. “We wouldn’t really believe the process. But then we just did it anyways and ended up winning. So, this year, we feel a little more comfortable with it and trust it a little bit more.”

Experience or not, the goal for South County is still the same.

“The ultimate goal is to win a state title, just go back to back,” said senior defensive back Samuel Dankuh. “Taking every week one at a time. Just going 1-0.”