South County football holds off Robinson to win 6C Region Title

LORTON, Va (WDVM) — The returning state champs had their work cut out for them Friday night, taking on Robinson in the 6C Regional Final.

At the end of the first half, the Stallions saw themselves up 21-7 thanks to QB Charlie Miska’s two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to Brock Spalding.

The Rams came out the start of the second half on a mission. After stopping the Stallion offense, Robinson drove down the field and put points on the board to cut the lead to 7.

But every time Robinson scored, South County would answer. Brock Spalding scored his second TD of the night from a deep bomb by Miska to improve their lead to 13. Miska would add another on the ground to make the score 34-14 midway through the 4th.

It looked over, but Robinson never gave up. After scoring two quick TDs, it was all of a sudden a seven point game with under three minutes remaining.

After successfully recovering an onside kick, the Rams had one last drive to tie the game. With six seconds left on the clock, Rams QB Steven Hugney threw to the endzone, but the pass fell incomplete. South County survives the late comeback by Robinson, defeating the Rams 34-27.

“It feels awesome,” said junior wide receiver Brock Spalding. “It came down to the last second. It feels great to be together as a team and get a win like that.”

“It’s just a testament to all the effort through the offseason,” said senior QB Charlie Miska. “We are just grateful for the opportunity to be playing and trying to make the most of it.”

South County takes on Madison in the state semifinals next weekend.