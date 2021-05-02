South County football falls in the Class 6 State Final to Oscar Smith

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WDVM) — South County came into the Class 6 State Final riding a 24-game winning streak, but that would come to an end as Oscar Smith defeated the Stallions 62-21.

The Tiger looked unstoppable all game. The offensive never punted the ball and found themselves up 28-7 after one quarter.

Oscar Smith QB Ethan Vasko found the end zone on the first drive on the ground, giving the Tigers the 7-0 lead. South County responded with a TD of their own, a Brock Spalding 71-yard receiving touchdown from Charlie Miska.

That was the last time the two teams were tied.

Vasko didn’t waste time on the second drive, taking the read option fake 80 yards for the score and a 14-7 lead. Then, after recovering an onside kick, Oscar Smith scored again, this time through the air, making it 21-7 Tigers.

The Stallions lost the turnover battle big time, giving up three interceptions in the first half, which were converted into touchdowns on the other end. A Kole Jones interception in the first quarter set up the fourth score of the quarter for Oscar Smith.

In the second quarter, South County had a chance to score late to climb within two scores, but an interception deep in Tiger territory squashed that opportunity. Oscar Smith would then drive down and score to make it a four score game.

In the second half, Oscar Smith put up two quick scores, which activated the mercy rule continuous clock, bringing the game to a quick end after a long first half.

“We thought we could do it all,” said South County WR Brock Spalding. “We came in here unprepared. That just shows that next year we got to come out stronger and never take anything for granted.”

“It was a tough loss, but I try t keep my head high [and] show the younger guys that they got to keep their head high,” said Sam Dankah.

An unfortunate end to an amazing season by South County, who saw their school record 24-game winning streak come to a close.