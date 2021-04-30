South County football competes for state title Saturday at Oscar Smith

LORTON, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday, South County will look to win back-to-back state titles, as they take on Oscar Smith in the Class 6 State Championship.

It’ a familiar team for the Stallions, as they defeated Oscar Smith in last year’s state final. However, this year, Oscar Smith will host the game, meaning they will have the home field advantage and the larger crowd.

The past is the past. Last year’s state title game means nothing. It’s a whole new year and South County looks to repeat what they did last year and increase their winning streak to 25 games.

“I feel like we are more prepared than we were last year,” said sophomore WR Cam Hoskins. “We are just going in their prepared and focused to win.”

“They are definitely going to have a lot of edge because last year we beat them,” said junior WR Brock Spalding. “Last year was last year. Every year is a new year. We just need to come prepared.”