Smithsburg’s magical run comes to an end, lose 1A State final to Fallston

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – With less than 8 minutes left in the first period, Fallston’s Peter Buckler jukes his man behind the net, finding the gap on his right to wrap around, and send a low shot in the back of the net.

Fallston would register their first goal with 7:37 left in the 1st, opening things up for a 3-0 run; before Smithsburg finally put one on the board to cut into their deficit.

The Leopards got as close as they could in the third period, with a solo effort from Alex Scholl cutting their deficit 7-6; before Fallston worked their way back in front with quick plays, and a lion’s share of the faceoff’s won, thanks to Aiden Dixon.

“From the beginning they were getting their faceoffs really quick.” said senior Will Nussear, when asked what Fallston did that made their comeback efforts fall short. “They had good wing play coming in, and when they’d win their faceoff, they had their wings come in and scoop it up. I think it really just took time for us to adjust. We came out, Coach talked to us, and calmed us down. We were nervous at first, but I mean once we started playing, we turned it around pretty quick. Just started too late.”

The Smithsburg Leopards would lose in the 1A State finals to the Fallston Cougars, 13-8; finishing their campaign as 2021 1A Boy’s Lacrosse Runners Up.

“I don’t know we thought this year was going to be trash but we came out and even though it wasn’t what we wanted, it was a great season. I love these boys, we became so close, COVID or not it was a great season” said Will Nussear

“I was telling the seniors, obviously they missed their junior season but their freshman year they went to the state final, their sophomore year they went to the semifinal and obviously this year they played in the state championship, so they played in every game but one in their career and that is pretty incredible, something to be proud of”, said Head Coach Cullen Ganley.