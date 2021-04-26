Smithsburg Walks Off Williamsport

WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
by: Grace Grill
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Smithsburg baseball team walked off Williamsport Monday night 5-4 at Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown.
WAS HE SAFE?Umpire calls Smithsburg's Josh Black safe as Leopards walkoff Williamsport 5-4.@WDVMSports @wportbaseball @SHS_Baseball @burgleopards @Jomboy_ pic.twitter.com/hdxBj7Ixrp— Grace Grill (@GraceHGrill) April 27, 2021
