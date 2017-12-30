Smithsburg vs. Clear Spring Girls Basketball

The Mountaineers are on the road this week to face the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff on Saturday Oct. 19 at noon ET.

In the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Coach Brown discusses the tough loss against Iowa State in week seven. Brown also discusses the young talent that has stepped up on both sides of the ball for the Mountaineers. Lastly, Coach Brown and Tony touch on going up against fifth-ranked Oklahoma this weekend.