Smithsburg volleyball win close battle against Clear Spring

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Smithsburg Leopards volleyball team overcome adversity in their battle against Clear Spring at home, winning it 3-1.

Despite going back and forth with the Blazers in the third set, the Leopards would hold firm and win the third, carrying that momentum into the fourth set as well.

The Leopards built an early 10-1 lead in the fourth set against Clear Spring, but the Blazers would refocus, and make it a 15-13 game in no time.

Smithsburg would overcome Clear Spring’s valiant effort, and barrel forward with the win.

Highlights for this game will be updated after the 10pm sportscast.