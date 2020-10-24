Smithsburg volleyball happy to be back, despite no chance to defend state title

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Smithsburg Leopards volleyball team, will begin their 2020 season, as reigning state champs. However, they will not have a chance to defend their title, because of how the season is set up.

For this young Leopard team, who only return two seniors from last year’s squad, the chance to be able to play on the court is more important for them.

“We’re gonna try to make this year as special as we can for our girls, given the circumstances.”, says Head Coach Rachel Bachtell.