Smithsburg Stadium project hits roadblock because of pandemic

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Smithsburg Stadium project has hit a road block because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Details around the project were made public back in early March.

Stadium project manager, Mark Barnhart, says “Our hope is to really get people back behind this project – whether its cash or in kind services. We were in full swing and then when the virus hit we really didn’t have anything to show.

This money will pay for construction of a new concession stand, team rooms, trainer room, additional storage, a new ticket office at the stadium, and also include installing a new turf field.

Upgrades to the stadium lighting, new bleachers and scoreboards, along with elevated press boxes, and additional storage, will also be done.

As for trying to increase fundraising efforts in a pandemic, Mark Barnhart says “We’ve got some new neighborhoods in Smithsburg now, adding more homes, more houses, more people, so its almost like you’re building your community up and we have such great support from the principal and the athletic director so the time is now – the iron is hot and we’re going to try everything we can to continue these phases of our project.”