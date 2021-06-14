Smithsburg Smokes Surrattsville 25-2; advances to 1A State Semifinals

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Smithsburg boys lacrosse team defeated Surrattsville 25-2 Monday night to advance to the 1A State Semifinals. The Leopards will host either Forest Park or Southern (AA) in that game on Wednesday.

“This is awesome,” said Leopards head coach, Cullan Ganley, after the game. “We didn’t know what this year was going to give us at the beginning. We hoped that we would be in this kind of situation throughout [the season], but again, there was kind of this uncertainty and then when we found out we were going to the playoffs…we a had a goal to get to this point, or even get further, and so the fact that we’re here – we’re getting to play another game and get another practice – this is pretty awesome.”