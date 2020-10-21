Smithsburg Leopards football take a slow approach, as program undergoes major changes

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Smithsburg Leopards will begin this year, under new Head Coach, Vince Ahearn. Coach Ahearn is the former head coach of the Tuscarora Titans.

Prior to the season, Coach Ahearn mentioned that his team had a slow start building up to training and practicing with full pads, saying, “We felt like the part of the contact pieces, the preparation for it, the approach, the leverage, everything else, so we wanted to make sure our kids were in a safe position there.”

Now, Smithsburg prepares for their first game, against county rivals Boonsboro on October 30th.