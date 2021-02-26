Smithburg boy’s basketball dominate Clear Spring

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Starting of the second quarter at clear spring with score being 23 to 47. Smithsburg still dominating the court with Cole McKeever getting the rebound to start this game off. Smithsburg also using defensive pressure as well to damage Clear Spring with Colin Whitt in transition for the easy layup.

Clear Spring still struggling to find their shot from outside and Smithsburg will capitalize on that with a spin move from Colin for two.

This momentum did not stop for the Leopards winning 78 to 48 against Clearspring.


