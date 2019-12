LANDOVER, Md.

The Redskins Charitable Foundation teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps for their annual Skins Santa Shoppe.

200 children from numerous elementary schools got to hang out with players from the team and get some autographs.

The kids got to meet Santa in the locker room, make arts and crafts, and even got their own Redskins bear from Build-A-Bear.

A good time was had by all, the kids and the players.